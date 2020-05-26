Local personalities join Food Bank of Puerto Rico fundraising campaign

May 26, 2020 97

“Dollar for Dollar against Hunger” is the new campaign launched by the Food Bank of Puerto Rico to continue its urgent mission of mitigating hunger in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and effectively facing the next hurricane season, the nonprofit said.

The Food Bank launched an online campaign featuring a number of videos with messages from Silverio Pérez, Yessica Delgado, Javi Vázquez, Celimar Adames, Ada Torres Toro, Limarys Suárez, Yasmín Mejías, Lily García, Luisa de los Ríos, René Monclova, Magaly Carrasquillo, Felipe Gómez Martínez, Anamín Santiago, Michelle Kantrow, Angiemille Latorres, Julio Rivera Saniel, Mónika Candelaria and Bryan Villarini among many other personalities, journalists and athletes who have united in one voice to raise the funds needed to fill Puerto Rico’s largest food pantry.

Silverio Pérez, a songwriter, musician and motivational speaker held a virtual concert on May 1, raising $12,000 for the Food Bank in a single day. The campaign’s first video, by Lily García, was uploaded on May 6, the nonprofit said.

Because COVID-19 has limited ways to help because of the risk of contagion, the Food Bank is requesting cash donations this time around. They can be made through ATH Móvil, PayPal, credit card or check by entering the AlimentosPR.com page.

