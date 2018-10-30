Lopito, Ileana & Howie Inc., Pixelogic join forces

October 30, 2018 36

Lopito, Ileana & Howie Inc. announced the merger with digital company Pixelogic, which responds to the new demands of consumers who use multiple points of contact in their daily lives.

Now clients of both companies will be able to reach the consumer with integral services of communication and digital marketing, agency executives said.

“This union reaffirms the new marketing trends dictated by technology and its use by consumers,” said José L. Álvarez Arraiza, manager and partner of Lopito, Ileana & Howie, Inc. (LIH).

“At LIH we’re always in search of evolution for the benefit of our clients. We’re very proud of being able to bring to our team a distinctly Puerto Rican company that has been successful during its 10 years in the industry,” he said.

Technology, the use of data and artificial intelligence require from advertising agencies greater depth in the handling of communications, since the consumer is not just a receiver. The buyer is aware and user of these advances and requests individualized attention and participation in the marketing process and its communication, the agency noted.

Pixelogic specializes in digital strategies for the creation of experiences that connect brands with their consumers in the digital world. They have been recognized internationally by Facebook for the development of the campaign “Cartas Exquisitas” for Toyota, among other awards it has received.

“We’re all extremely enthusiastic about this union. I have great admiration for the team and the work of Lopito, Ileana & Howie. It is a compliment to have been chosen for this,” said Juan C. “Gino” Sánchez, partner at Pixelogic.

“Both agencies provide resources and talents that combined can satisfy this need in the consumer and our customers. Pixelogic has a staff of 21 employees who join our talent to achieve a robust team of 70 employees,” added Álvarez-Arraiza.