LUMA launches battery energy sharing initiative to improve reliability

LUMA President Juan Saca.

LUMA announced the launch of its Customer Battery Energy Sharing (CBES) initiative, a battery emergency demand response program, to help improve service reliability for it’s 1.5 million customers in Puerto Rico.

This pilot program will provide participating solar customers with battery storage systems an opportunity to contribute to increased grid stability by helping to increase energy reserves during peak demand periods to reduce rotating outages caused by generation shortfalls, the company stated.

When needed, renewable energy service providers will activate batteries owned by customers enrolled in the CBES to supply energy to the grid, helping to reduce energy demand and improve system reliability, benefiting all customers across Puerto Rico.

“LUMA’s new CBES initiative is another important resource that will help us in our ongoing work to improve system reliability for our customers across the island,” said LUMA President Juan Saca.

“CBES will help us address the challenge of always matching demand with supply and minimize the impact of outages caused by ongoing generation shortfalls. We’re proud to partner with leading renewable service providers and participating solar customers to help improve service and reliability for everyone in Puerto Rico,” he said.

LUMA will partner with renewable energy service providers to manage the program and enroll, including Sunnova Energy International Inc., the first provider to join the CBES initiative.

Additional renewable energy providers, including Fortress Power, Sunrun and Tesla, have joined the program and will be reaching out to their qualifying customers to invite them to enroll in the initial pilot phase of CBES.

Customers participating in CBES will be compensated by their renewable energy provider for their battery response and energy contributions.

“As the leading residential solar and battery storage services company in Puerto Rico, Sunnova takes great pride in joining forces with LUMA for this groundbreaking energy solution. We firmly believe that the CBES initiative will not only enhance Puerto Rico’s grid but also recognize and reward the valuable contributions of participating customers,” said Sunnova CEO William J. (John) Berger.

“The implementation of such programs is vital in reshaping Puerto Rico’s energy landscape, guaranteeing a more sustainable and dependable future for the entire island community,” he said.

LUMA’s CBES initiative is one of many programs the company is launching as part of its “Building a Better Energy Future” initiative to improve customer service, reliability, and community safety over the next 12 months, the company stated.