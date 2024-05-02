Tigo Energy launches home solar-plus-storage solution for Puerto Rico

Tigo Energy installer CEnergyS Solar Solutions deployed the first Tigo solar-plus-storage system with whole-home backup to protect a household in Arecibo from grid disruptions.

California-based Tigo Energy Inc., a provider of solar and energy software solutions, has announced the first installation and commissioning of the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution with whole-home backup as part of the system’s introduction to the Puerto Rican market.

Installed in Arecibo, the system was designed and installed by Tigo partner CEnergyS Solar Solutions, a renewable energy systems company that has been on the island for more than 12 years.

The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution consists of Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE products, the Tigo EL Inverter, a modular DC-coupled EI Battery, and all necessary components for a fast, flexible and reliable installation, company officials said.

This solution, designed to generate and store solar energy throughout the day, aligns with the growing demand for reliable renewable energy options in Puerto Rico, and comes following the commonwealth government’s road map to achieve a 100% renewable energy future by 2050.

The installation in Arecibo features a 5.6 kilowatt (kW) capacity, equipped with the Permits Management Office (OGP, in Spanish) and LUMA-certified 7.6 kW Tigo EI Inverter, a 10 kW-hour EI Battery, 200A Tigo Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), and 20 Tigo TS4-A-O Flex MLPE (module-level power electronics) devices.

“The battery installation was so easy that a large part can be done by one person alone,” said Abdeel Molina, owner of CEnergyS Solar Solutions. “The integration of the ATS, inverter and the battery was very simple, too. Thanks to being able to follow the steps through the Tigo app, the commissioning was very fast, and the system has been rock solid since we installed it.”

Through the Tigo Energy Intelligence monitoring platform, CEnergyS Solar Solutions maintains full access, control and module-level visibility into the installation. The solution’s flexibility allows each solar module to be individually optimized to offset the impact of partial shading and module mismatch, protecting system performance over time.

The EI Solar Solution is designed for easy installation, efficient system maintenance and management, and offers increased flexibility for installers through modular components. The installation in Arecibo was smoothly completed by a two-person team.

“Because Puerto Rico is so frequently exposed to the extremes of tropical weather and hurricanes, our EI Residential must deliver resilience for inclement weather, and the combination of quality products and quality installation makes both possible,” said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy.

“CEnergyS customers who rely on their solar-plus-storage installations for electricity can be confident that any system issues can be quickly identified, diagnosed and remedied with the help of our remote monitoring platform. At Tigo, we are laser-focused on combining powerful software with outstanding quality, from our shipping dock to system commissioning and beyond, to help homeowners keep the lights on when the grid goes down,” Tian added.

The EI Inverter’s hybrid architecture allows a wider operating voltage range, enabling energy production earlier in the morning and later into the evening. The EI Batteries are charged directly by DC (direct current) electricity and benefit from the inverter’s 2:1 DC oversizing ratio, allowing them to charge with extra power that would otherwise be lost. For grid-tied systems, the Tigo ATS detects grid outages and automatically switches between grid-tied solar, islanding with solar-plus-storage or battery-only modes as necessary.