Machinists Union visits Lufthansa Technik workers in Puerto Rico

Contributor April 25, 2022
Union leadership met with employees of the Aguadilla operation.

Hundreds of mechanic and related workers at Lufthansa Technik, Puerto Rico, LLC. in Aguadilla are currently voting in a National Mediation Board (NMB) election to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the largest airline and transportation union in North America.

The NMB sent out the mailed ballots to the employees on March 10, 2022. The election voting period is March 10 through May 5, 2022. The final tally will be at the NMB offices in Washington, DC on May 5, 2022.

Earlier this year the NMB ruled that the IAM had provided the required showing of interest to proceed to a mail-ballot election.

Most recently, IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. and IAM Southern Territory General Vice President Rickey Wallace visited with Lufthansa Technik mechanic and related workers.

“These hard-working Lufthansa workers are doing a fantastic job organizing their fellow employees and I urged them to vote for the IAM in this mail ballot election,” said Martinez. “They are facing many workplace issues, including reduced work hours, irregular work rules, and inadequate wages and benefits. With the IAM as their legal representative, we can help address these issues with management.”

“Workers explained to us how this company has let them down year after year,” said Wallace. “Lufthansa Technik workers deserve competitive wages and benefits.”

“Our hope is to make a positive change,” said Juan Negrón, IAM Special Assistant to the International President. “We know that we will represent the best interests of the workers and their families.”

The Lufthansa Technik mechanics based at Aguadilla maintain some of the biggest airline carriers globally, providing service for United Airlines, Allegiant, Spirit, Avianca, and recently, JetBlue.

Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
