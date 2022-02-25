Type to search

200+ Lufthansa workers get right to vote in Machinists Union

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio February 25, 2022
Aguadilla-based Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico LLC.

The National Mediation Board (NMB) granted more than 200 workers of Lufthansa Technik, Puerto Rico, LLC., in Aguadilla the right to participate in an election to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union.

The NMB ruling determined that the IAM had sufficient showing of interest to proceed to a mail-ballot election after months of aggressive tactics and appeals to stop Lufthansa Technik workers’ right to join the IAM.

The NMB will mail out the Notice and Sample Ballots in English and Spanish on March 3 and the ballots will be mailed to the employees on March 10.

The election voting period will be from 12:01 a.m. ET, March 10, through May 5 and the final tally will be at the Board’s offices on May 5 at 2 p.m. ET, the union confirmed.

Last year, Lufthansa mechanics and related workers sought IAM representation due to several workplace issues, including reduced work hours, irregular work rules, and inadequate wages and benefits.

“We will utilize the IAM’s full resources to ensure the workers at Lufthansa get what they deserve with a voice in the workplace and respect and dignity on the shop floor,” said the Special Assistant to the International President of the IAM, Juan Negrón.

Lufthansa Technik mechanics and related workers provided service for United Airlines, Allegiant, Spirit, Avianca, and until recently, JetBlue.

The IAM recently wrote a letter to the U.S. Transportation Department Inspector General calling for an investigation into possible misuse of CARES Act funds by Lufthansa.

