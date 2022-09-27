Type to search

Macy’s Donates $25K to American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts

Contributor September 27, 2022
Customers and store employees are invited to round up in-store purchases to support the Hispanic Federation’s Hurricane Fiona Emergency Relief Efforts. (Credit: Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com)

Retailer Macy’s announced it has donated $25,000 to The American Red Cross to support its Hurricane Fiona relief efforts and has activated its Round-Up campaign. 

Now through Oct. 7, select Macy’s stores in South Florida will offer customers the opportunity to round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate their change to support the Hispanic Federation Hurricane Fiona Emergency Relief Fund.

One hundred percent of all funds raised will benefit the organization, the retailer stated.

To help those who need to replenish lost or damaged items due to Hurricane Fiona, Macy’s will offer a disaster relief savings pass of up to 30% off regular and sale items in-store at Macy’s Plaza Las Américas and Ponce stores through Dec. 21, it added.

“Macy’s will continue to work with the Puerto Rican community to identify meaningful ways to support those impacted by Hurricane Fiona as the community begins to rebuild,” the retailer said.

Meanwhile, Macy’s Inc. is helping employees in need by offering the North Star Relief Fund, a designated 501(c)(3) charity that is funded primarily by Macy’s and its employees.

This Fund provides rapid, direct financial assistance to employees in need during times of natural disaster or personal hardship. Anyone, including Macy’s Inc. employees, vendors, customers, and community groups may donate to the fund.

