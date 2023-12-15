MADMi museum partners with Modo Consciente for 4th annual Holiday Pop Up

Isleñas is one of the participating brands in this year's event.

The Miramar Museum of Art and Design (MADMi) is collaborating with Modo Consciente for the fourth annual Holiday Pop Up event, an event that showcases dozens of local, conscientiously designed brands to a broad and diverse audience.

The market is part of MADMi’s initiatives to promote the local creative industry. The event will take place on Dec. 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission.

“Our museum opened its doors five years ago and, in that time, one of our main focuses has been to become an exhibition platform for the local creative scene, not only within art, but also within the various aspects of design,” said Marilú Purcell-Villafañe, MADMi’s chief curator.

“Our continued collaboration with the Modo Consciente collective is an example of this commitment to local talent,” she added.

Modo Consciente is a collective of 11 women-led brands. It is known for its diverse offerings, providing a platform not only for its brands but also for dozens of other products that align with its ethos.

“Every year, we seek to add talent and diversity to our collective with guest brands. This way, we are not only diversifying the offer, but also, and more importantly, giving other brands an opportunity to promote their creations in the unique space that is MADMi,” said Karla López-Rivera from Modo Consciente.

The Holiday Pop Up features a range of products including clothing, jewelry, personal care items, flowers, candles, ceramics, home and office accessories, children’s items, books, nail polish, and more, creating a festive shopping experience for Christmas.

Participating brands include Aida, Concalma, Isleñas, Materia Madura, Marimú, Muns, Sally Torres Vega, Sauca Botanicals, and Yayi.

Additionally, several invited brands and businesses are joining the event, such as Amanda Forastieri, Artificio, Conloque, Fioridella, Just B Cuz, Editorial Destellos, Huele A, Hecho por Maguito, Equal Love, Jibarito Urbano, Kolibri, Zun Zun Wine, BRU Café, Selenia Beauty, Aragma Swim, Aleishla Jewelry, Solea, Horno Nero, Susana Cacho, Influorescent, Kula, Úcar Jewelry, AO Studio, Arlene Morillo Lapaduma, Novilla Home, Gastronomía de Barrio, and Ceodó.