Marxuach Precast expands operations with $7M investment

Marxuach Precast Solutions’ expanded Carolina facility will increase concrete production capacity.

The expansion will create 11 jobs and includes new equipment and facilities to ramp up concrete production.

The Puerto Rico Economic Development and Commerce Department (DDEC, in Spanish) announced that Marxuach Precast Solutions LLC (MPS) is investing nearly $7 million and receiving an additional $1.5 million from the DDEC Economic Incentives Fund.

Founded in 2000 in Río Grande, MPS specializes in manufacturing and installing prefabricated concrete elements. In 2019, it began expanding its operations to Carolina.

The new facilities are existing industrial buildings at Julio Matos Industrial Park that were designed to expand both production space and the daily output of construction products.

“Marxuach Precast Solutions responds to the need for concrete products and derivatives, validating their growth in Puerto Rico’s economic activity,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre. “Among other business decisions, the company is moving to increase capacity for its prefabricated structural concrete elements for commercial and industrial buildings. We believe in the potential of this company, so we support it with incentives for the creation of 11 new jobs and the retention of the 85 that make up its current workforce, in addition to machinery and specialized equipment.”

MPS produces concrete elements, including walls, beams, columns and double-T beams, primarily for industrial, commercial and institutional construction.

The new facilities feature 25-ton cranes for handling raw materials, a central concrete dosing and mixing plant, and a new transshipment and pouring system.

Additionally, the facility features a new process water collection system and treatment plant for water recycling and reuse in concrete production. It also includes equipment for processing reinforcement steel used in manufacturing concrete panels.

“We are very excited about this new facility,” said MPS President Martín Marxuach-Torrós. “It will allow us to provide better working conditions for all our employees. In turn, it will allow us to expand our production and generate new employment opportunities for the Carolina region, while contributing to the development and growth of the construction industry in Puerto Rico.”