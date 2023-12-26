Type to search

In-Brief

Mass Torts Puerto Rico 2024 conference slated for April 30-May 2, 2024

Contributor December 26, 2023
Former Puerto Rico Gov. Alejandro García-Padilla was one of the speakers during the 2022 conference. (Credit: Screenshot, Mass Torts of Puerto Rico website.)

Paul Napoli, mass tort and complex commercial litigation attorney and partner at Napoli Shkolnik, announced that the Mass Torts Puerto Rico 2024 Conference will take place from April 30 to May 2 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan.

It is the third annual mass torts event since its launch in 2021 by The Trial Lawyers of Puerto Rico, he said.

Designed by attorneys for attorneys, the conference offers two days of programming, including concise seminars on emerging and active torts, lead generation techniques and essential skills.

“It is planned as a relaxed, collaborative environment, where personal connections can be cultivated with some of the most outstanding and highly respected trial lawyers in the country,” Napoli stated in a press release.

“Participants will learn from world-class experts in an intimate setting while earning CLE General and Ethics credits,” he added.

The Trial Lawyers of Puerto Rico is an educational organization formed in 2021 by a group of attorneys with a common goal to expand and invest in the legal profession.

Attorneys interested in learning more can sign up to receive updates.












