Maunabo and Yabucoa among Travel Lemming’s top global destinations

Playa Teresa, near Punta Yeguas, Yabucoa (Credit: Ruben Garcia | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico municipalities of Maunabo and Yabucoa have been named among the 50 best places to travel in the world in 2024 by Travel Lemming. The U.S.-based online travel guide is followed by more than 10 million travelers and is known for its focus on “off the lemming path” travel.

The annual list spotlights “emerging destinations and hidden gems” around the world. The site placed Maunabo at No. 36 and Yabucoa at No. 49 on the list.

Brad Dean, CEO at Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, stated: “Puerto Rico has many places to see and explore. Maunabo and Yabucoa’s spectacular coastline, gastronomy and unique outdoor experiences are among the best on the island. They can create those awe moments for travelers looking for an authentic Boricua experience.”

Dean added, “Sunrises at the Punta Tuna area in Maunabo are like no other. In Yabucoa, scenic beauty and amazing beaches combine with a rich cultural heritage portrayed in the culinary offer and the town traditions. This, and many other experiences, are part of our invitation to travelers to experience our island, our culture and to ‘Live Boricua.’”

Travel Lemming describes Maunabo as “a hidden gem along Puerto Rico’s east coast.” It says “intrepid travelers” will enjoy its attractions: “black sand beach, expansive nature reserve, and seafood-centric dining scene.”

The article describes Yabucoa as a place where “history, food and nature come together,” and notes that visitors should explore ruins, monuments and mosaics, as well as numerous outdoor attractions.

The top 10 places to travel in 2024 according to Travel Lemming are: Yucatán, Mexico; Gizo, Solomon Islands; Stavanger, Norway; Antigua, Guatemala; Memphis, Tennessee; Phú Quốc, Vietnam; St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada; Kodiak, Alaska; Guatape, Colombia; and Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The annual list is a collective effort by more than 35 travel writers and editors at the publication. Travel Lemming’s local experts nominate destinations for the editorial board to consider.

By region, the list includes 15 destinations in Europe, seven in Asia, two in South America, two in Oceania, two in Africa, five in North America (excluding the U.S.), and 17 in the United States.