Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Maunabo and Yabucoa among Travel Lemming’s top global destinations

NIMB Staff November 9, 2023
Playa Teresa, near Punta Yeguas, Yabucoa (Credit: Ruben Garcia | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico municipalities of Maunabo and Yabucoa have been named among the 50 best places to travel in the world in 2024 by Travel Lemming. The U.S.-based online travel guide is followed by more than 10 million travelers and is known for its focus on “off the lemming path” travel. 

The annual list spotlights “emerging destinations and hidden gems” around the world. The site placed Maunabo at No. 36 and Yabucoa at No. 49 on the list.

Brad Dean, CEO at Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, stated: “Puerto Rico has many places to see and explore. Maunabo and Yabucoa’s spectacular coastline, gastronomy and unique outdoor experiences are among the best on the island. They can create those awe moments for travelers looking for an authentic Boricua experience.”

Dean added, “Sunrises at the Punta Tuna area in Maunabo are like no other. In Yabucoa, scenic beauty and amazing beaches combine with a rich cultural heritage portrayed in the culinary offer and the town traditions. This, and many other experiences, are part of our invitation to travelers to experience our island, our culture and to ‘Live Boricua.’”

Travel Lemming describes Maunabo as “a hidden gem along Puerto Rico’s east coast.” It says “intrepid travelers” will enjoy its attractions: “black sand beach, expansive nature reserve, and seafood-centric dining scene.”

The article describes Yabucoa as a place where “history, food and nature come together,” and notes that visitors should explore ruins, monuments and mosaics, as well as numerous outdoor attractions.

The top 10 places to travel in 2024 according to Travel Lemming are: Yucatán, Mexico; Gizo, Solomon Islands; Stavanger, Norway; Antigua, Guatemala; Memphis, Tennessee; Phú Quốc, Vietnam; St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada; Kodiak, Alaska; Guatape, Colombia; and Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The annual list is a collective effort by more than 35 travel writers and editors at the publication. Travel Lemming’s local experts nominate destinations for the editorial board to consider.

By region, the list includes 15 destinations in Europe, seven in Asia, two in South America, two in Oceania, two in Africa, five in North America (excluding the U.S.), and 17 in the United States.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Advantage Car Rental expands global reach with 1st location in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff October 25, 2023
Puerto Rico’s booking demand up by 12% in first half of ’23
Contributor September 1, 2023
Coliseo de Puerto Rico to fill calendar with weekday events in fiscal ’24
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 28, 2023
Discover Puerto Rico seeking public relations, digital marketing services
Contributor July 11, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This year marks the organization’s fifth anniversary, and I could not be more excited at the significant progress InvestPR has achieved throughout our journey to accelerate Puerto Rico’s economic development. We remain committed to continue positioning Puerto Rico as a world-class business destination and look forward to continuing working together with our partners to create more jobs and opportunities for the people of Puerto Rico.”

Ella Woger-Nieves, CEO of InvestPR, whose annual report notes that, over the past year, the organization has facilitated the creation of more than 550 businesses and $416 million in capital investments.

Related Stories

Advantage Car Rental expands global reach with 1st location in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico’s booking demand up by 12% in first half of ’23
Coliseo de Puerto Rico to fill calendar with weekday events in fiscal ’24
Discover Puerto Rico seeking public relations, digital marketing services
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.