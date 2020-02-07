Mayagüez-born Tabacalera Falto mark 25 yrs. as premium cigar label

February 7, 2020 56

Mayagüez’s cigar company Tabacalera Falto has launched two new cigar blends this year to mark its 25th anniversary as the only label from Puerto Rico to produce artisanal ultra-boutique premium cigars.

Luis J. Falto, president of Tabacalera Falto — owner of the La Garita Cigar Co. and Cigarros Falto brands — announced that its new additions are the Falto Special Edition ELH Hato Viejo 2018 and Falto La Pureza both, made with leaves from La Aurora factory, the oldest in the Dominican Republic, under Falto’s direction and supervision.

Falto’s passion for the art of manufacturing and the tasting of a good cigar led him to start operations of what is now Tabacalera Falto, with a constant curiosity to create personalized blends for his cigars.

“That road took me to Santiago de los Caballeros, the mecca of Dominican cigars and region where some of the most prestigious brands of cigars in the world are produced,” said Falto.

“I started working with the La Aurora group on a small, very personal production, maintaining strict quality control. This intimate production was very welcomed in the U.S. market, especially by Davidoff of Geneva stores,” he said.

“From that point forward, our growth has been accelerated and Puerto Rico is already associated with world-class cigars,” said Falto.

Tabacalera Falto currently produces 22 types of cigars, each with a different flavor seal: Falto, Falto Reserva Especial Tres Luises, Falto Invicto, and Falto Perla Reserva Especial Seleccionada, Falto Invicto.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.