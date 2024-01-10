McDonald’s employees earn prizes through collab with startup Pryze

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Pryze platform has been implemented in McDonald’s restaurants across Puerto Rico, allowing employees to reap its benefits.

Pryze, an employee motivation platform created to increase productivity and retention in hourly-wage employees, announced a collaboration with Arcos Dorados, the franchisee of McDonald’s in Puerto Rico, resulting in thousands of dollars in prizes for employees during the holiday season.

The partnership aimed to foster “a positive and motivational environment” and “strengthen a partnership that has proven to be truly successful for both parties and for Puerto Rico’s work community.”

“Employees experienced unprecedented levels of engagement, thanks to Pryze’s innovative reward programs. Plus, they enjoyed prizes every day while improving their service times, customer service, food preparation, attendance and more,” the startup stated.

Pryze’s platform allows hourly-wage workers to earn rewards based on their performance. Arcos Dorados employees enhanced efficiency and enjoyed the application’s perks. McDonald’s employees earned thousands of dollars in prizes, including coveted items like PlayStation 5 consoles and $500 Plaza Las Américas mall gift cards.

“One of the key highlights of the partnership was Pryze’s commitment to supporting Arcos Dorados employees with free rewards, creating a positive and inclusive work culture,” Pryze stated.

“We’re delighted to see the positive impact Pryze has had on Arcos Dorados employees and grateful to be able to help them continue to be one of the best employers on the island,” said Natalia Micheletti, CEO of Pryze. “Our visions are aligned, and our collaboration allows us to support them in furthering the growth, development and well-being of their people on the island.”

Pryze offers workers gift cards from popular brands like Marshalls, PlayStation, Foot Locker, Caribbean Cinemas and Amazon.

“The generous rewards have not only boosted employee morale and income but have also contributed to a significant improvement in employee retention, attendance and overall performance. Pryze has truly transformed the way employees work and achieve goals, contributing to the positive work culture environment at Arcos restaurants,” Micheletti added.