Type to search

Featured Retail

Blink Charging to install EV stations at 5 McDonald’s in Puerto Rico

Contributor August 24, 2023
The initial installation of Blink EV chargers in Puerto Rico marks the beginning of a strategic relationship between Blink Charging and Arcos Dorados.

Blink Charging Co., a global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced an agreement with Arcos Dorados to provide EV charging solutions to five of its McDonald’s restaurants in Puerto Rico.

Under the agreement, beginning in August, Blink-owned IQ 200 pedestal chargers will be installed at Arcos Dorados franchises in Puerto Rico, including locations in Mayagüez, Fajardo, Ponce, and San Juan. These chargers will be ready to provide EV charging services to customers by the end of summer.

“We applaud Arcos Dorados for their visionary move and forward-thinking actions in integrating EV charging in their prominent restaurants throughout Puerto Rico,” said Juan C. Barahona, U.S. and global director of operations for Blink Charging.

“Arcos Dorados’ leadership within the Latin American and Caribbean dining sector sets a remarkable precedent for embracing the EV revolution. Blink is thrilled to spearhead the international EV charging landscape through an expanded footprint of charging solutions now available in Puerto Rico,” he added.

The agreement between Blink and Arcos Dorados further establishes Blink’s presence in the Latin American market. Thus far, Blink has successfully sold or deployed 2,138 chargers across eight countries in Latin America since its market entry in 2020.

The collaboration between Blink and Arcos Dorados represents another pivotal step in paving the way for global EV adoption, the company said.

The collaboration will contribute to the development of EV infrastructure and support the growing demand for electric vehicles, with a forecasted 5.4 million EVs projected on Latin American roads by 2030.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

McDonald’s launches Puerto Rico restaurants into digital age
Contributor May 11, 2022
Arcos Dorados to exclusively source cage-free eggs
Contributor October 14, 2016
Arcos Dorados ranked 4th ‘Best place to work’ in LatAm
Contributor May 30, 2014
Puerto Rican farmers to sell lettuce to McDonald’s
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 22, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“We seek the support of our colleagues in the diaspora to support our appeal to the federal government and Congress to achieve parity in aid … that impacts the food security of hundreds of thousands of families on the island, as well as other priority topics including stabilizing our weakened energy system, the provision of health services and education.” 

— Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Ramón Pérez-Blanco on the importance of collaboration.

 

 

.

Related Stories

McDonald’s launches Puerto Rico restaurants into digital age
Arcos Dorados to exclusively source cage-free eggs
Arcos Dorados ranked 4th ‘Best place to work’ in LatAm
Puerto Rican farmers to sell lettuce to McDonald’s
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.