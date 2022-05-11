McDonald’s launches Puerto Rico restaurants into digital age

The first digital kiosks are already working at the McDonald's restaurant in Las Cumbres.

Fifty-five years after the first McDonald’s restaurant opened in Carolina, Arcos Dorados, operator of the chain in 20 Latin American including Puerto Rico, unveiled its new “Experience of the Future” operational model.

The new services offer customers new shopping experiences, such as a new Mobile Order and Pay (MOP) functionality, and digital kiosks in restaurants.

In Puerto Rico, this new model has been in the works since 2017 with the integration of its mobile application, the McDelivery platform, restaurant modernizations and the arrival of the Mobile Order and Pay service and digital kiosks.

“At McDonald’s, what we define as the ‘Experience of The Future,’ is actually what we are living today,” said Marisol Vega-Couto, managing director of Arcos Dorados Puerto Rico and USVI.

“This new operational model focused on technology, digital advances and restaurant modernization is a reflection of the changes in consumer trends that accelerated during the pandemic and our commitment to adapt to them and evolve our business with the customer experience at the center,” she said.

“Through this digital transformation, we can offer each customer a personalized experience and through five channels, from McDelivery to delivery to the table in the restaurant; through which they can order their favorite McDonald’s food in an accessible, fast, safe and convenient way,” said Vega.

Through the Mobile Order and Pay service, the company seeks to offer greater flexibility and a faster experience when ordering during high-volume hours in restaurants. It involves the installation of four pickup options for consumers via AutoMac, counter, curbside (parking) or directly at the table, through the McDonald’s mobile app.

The digital kiosks in its restaurants allow the customer to place their own order, using touch screen technology and an intuitive and easy-to-use operating system, which will allow greater speed in the process, she said. They can place both take-out orders or dine-in, adding delivery service to the table. People who wish to continue placing their orders in the traditional way (at the counter), will be able to do so as well.

McDonald’s has 93 restaurants and some 4,500 direct jobs in Puerto Rico to date.