Puerto Rico’s new car sales remain flat YoY in April

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 11, 2022
Demand for cars continues to show a solid pattern in sales, despite the same persisting product supply challenges, GUIA says. (Credit: Welcomia | Dreamstime.com)

The number of new car sales in Puerto Rico during the month of April remained virtually flat at 10,833 units, when compared to the 10,814 vehicles sold during the same month in 2021, representing a 0.18% growth.

The United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, in Spanish) confirmed that demand in Puerto Rico for the January-April period totaled 43,543 units, which also remained flat at 0.94% when compared to the same period in 2021.

“Demand for cars continues to show a solid pattern in sales, despite the same persisting product supply challenges. Average dealer inventories are at their lowest levels since the pandemic because of supply chain problems and the active demand for cars,” said GUIA President José R. Ordeix.

“We continue to observe these patterns, which will apparently mark the same trend for the second half of 2022,” he said.

The full sedan premium segment showed a marked decrease of 74.68% compared to the same month last year, followed by the vans segment with a decrease of 67.65% and minivans with a decrease of 43.88% year over year.

However, the compact sedans segment had an increase compared to the same month last year of 32.47%, followed by the sub-compact sedans segment with an increase of 24.10%, the organization revealed.

GUIA is an independent, nonprofit organization that was created in 2006 to address issues that directly concern the automotive industry, as well as matters related to Puerto Rico’s general economy.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
