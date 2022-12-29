Puerto Rico among top global locations with most McDonald’s restaurants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico has 108 McDonald's locations.

Puerto Rico has ranked fourth among the world’s jurisdictions with the most McDonald’s restaurants, with 108 locations, according to research by Betsperts.

The island has 33.2 McDonald’s per 1 million people, ranking behind the US mainland (with 13,257 locations), Australia (981 locations), and Canada (1,400 locations), the study showed.

The research also revealed that:

McDonald’s has been crowned the world’s most popular fast-food restaurant, with the chain favorite in 29 countries. Starbucks followed in second, with Domino’s in third.

The US is home to almost 9,000 more McDonald’s restaurants than any other country in the world.

Alabama has been named the fast-food capital of the US with a 6.3 restaurants per 10,000 people. In comparison, Vermont has the fewest fast-food restaurants with just 1.9 restaurants per 10,000 people.

“Despite the negative connotation that fast food has, it’s still widely consumed every single day, by people all over the world. Despite its unhealthy label, it can be cheap, convenient, and incredibly tasty,” said Austin Harper, co-founder at Betsperts.