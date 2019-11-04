McDonald’s supports employees through “Starting Point” initiative with INprende

November 4, 2019 100

McDonald’s Puerto Rico recently held the first year of “Starting Point” program that encourages personal and professional growth its restaurant employees.

Through educational workshops facilitated by entrepreneurial entity INprende, employees from several parts of the island were able to access tools to develop their ideas or personal and professional projects.

As a second phase of the program, employees Charline Ríos and Erik Barreto validated their business ideas and mapped out routes for their success, each earning a $2,500 donation to invest in their future projects.

In the first phase of “Starting Point,” McDonald’s opened a call for the program and interested employees had the opportunity to submit an application in video format. Then, INprende offered participants four workshops covering topics such as self-knowledge, leadership and empowerment, time management, and “Your Path to Success.”

During the second and final stage, two employees were selected to highlight the interest, discipline and commitment in their proposals. Ríos, a hostess at McDonald’s Mayagüez Terrace and Barreto, McDonald’s employee in Fajardo, were part of these stages.

They received specialized mentoring from INprende to identify the challenges and opportunities in their plans. As a result of this collaboration, they moved their special projects forward and they will soon put into practice everything they learned in recent months.

Ríos loves to travel, so her business idea includes a series of educational workshops to inspire women to travel the globe in a safe and economical way. Meanwhile, Barreto’s interest is dance, so his goal is to become a professional dance instructor and establish his own dance academy for low-income youth.

