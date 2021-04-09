MCS donates tablets to Acción Social de Puerto Rico, trains on benefits of tech

The 102 tablets were delivered on April 7 in Patillas.

Insurance provider MCS recently reached a collaborative agreement with nonprofit organization Acción Social de Puerto Rico (ASPR), donating 102 tablets and training time for participants at the Centros de Servicios Múltiples para el Adulto Mayor facility.

Participants will be able to take advantage of the services and virtual workshops offered by the entity and learn to connect with loved ones using the tablets.

They will also be able to access social media and actively connect with MCS Classicare’s Club Te Paga to receive valuable information on health and physical and emotional wellness, the firm said.

“The elderly population is among the most at risk of physical and emotional health complications from COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have promoted initiatives focused on the comprehensive wellness of the elderly,” said Anabelle Carrión, Auxiliar Vice President of Health Promotion and Wellness at MCS.

“This includes integrating and accessing digital platforms that allow them to connect with their family members and healthcare providers, as well as participate in beneficial activities. The alliance with Acción Social de Puerto Rico reiterates our commitment to the elderly population, while allowing us to streamline access to the healthcare services they need,” she said.

An ASPR survey on the use of technology in the elderly population participating in its programs revealed that only a few participants have access to technology through a smartphone. The survey also revealed that these people regularly use their cell phone data to access Facebook and WhatsApp.

