Mechanical Contractors Assoc. to host industry event Oct. 20

From left: MCA President Chaucey Ching and event coordinator Mario Franceschini.

Looking to raise productivity and efficiency in Puerto Rico’s mechanical construction industry, the Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) will hold an event focused on manufacturing, construction, and intelligent engineering in the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Oct. 20, the organization announced.

The “Trade and Learn Mech Show” seeks to encourage mechanical engineers and related companies to explore the scope of Industry 4.0, or the fourth industrial revolution, to promote intelligent companies in Puerto Rico through digital technologies and means of production, said MCA President Chaucey Ching.

“When we talk about new technologies and industrial development, we mostly refer to the set of enabling technologies of what we call Industry 4.0,” said Ching.

“These are technologies such as cyber systems, the Internet of Things, (IoT) cloud computing, big data, and analytics, among others. Hence, we have adopted this concept to offer our industry valuable information regarding these transformations through seminars and case studies. It is time for our professionals to start understanding and incorporating these trends to make their companies more efficient, sustainable, safe, and profitable,” he said, adding that “this is the most important event of the year, which brings together nearly 900 professionals of the Puerto Rico mechanical construction industry.”

Industry 4.0-related topics will be addressed by private sector leaders and will be offered exclusively to MCA member companies. Also, a roundtable discussion on other topics related to construction, design, manufacturing, and government will be held with experts from the private and government sectors.

In addition to the seminars, the public will be able to participate and benefit from exhibits, networking, benchmarking, and job opportunities, and entertainment, among other activities.

The exhibits area will be free of change for the public and participants will have access and direct contact with more than 50 exhibitors including products and services.