MGI Puerto Rico invests $10M to expand into Dominican Republic airports

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mango's Village is one of seven restaurant concepts to open in the Dominican Republic.

With an investment of more than $10 million, Puerto Rican company Management Group Investors (MGI), announced the expansion of its operations in four airports in the Dominican Republic, company president José Algarín confirmed.

The expansion called for opening seven new restaurants in the main atrium for passengers in four airports: Las Américas International Airports, José Francisco Peña Gómez, Gregorio Luperón and Samaná El Catey airports in the Dominican Republic.

Alternative restaurants such as Enrique Tomás, Vendimia, UDON, Carls Jr., Café Santo Domingo, Mango’s Village and of course a bar of the famous Dominican beer Presidente were established in the atrium of Las Américas.

With this combination, the company continues its strategy of combining international concepts with regional brands to satisfy the varied tastes of the traveling public, Algarín said.

This project is the culmination of a comprehensive plan to revitalize airport terminals and temper the passenger experience to modern trends in aviation, Algarín said.

“The expansion of our operations is an example of what Puerto Ricans can achieve if we perfect our businesses on the island and present them to the world,” Algarín said.

“We’re sharing our quality, health, and safety protocols to offer first-class food services, with various healthy and attractive alternatives,” he added.

He anticipated that in the coming weeks, MGI will begin construction of the “most modern and technological kitchen in the entire Caribbean for food services in the aviation industry,” in an airport that serves as a connection center with European airlines, Asian, Middle Eastern and all America.

Similarly, the local company will begin to provide food services at the international airports of Puerto Plata and Samaná, he said.

“The continued growth of our operations means that having served the aviation industry well in both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic for years has opened doors to new opportunities with which thousands of jobs have been created and the wealth has been shared for everyone’s enjoyment and progress,” said Algarín.