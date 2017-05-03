T-Mobile opens Plaza Fajardo store in Fajardo

Defying the challenges of the current economic environment, T-Mobile announced Tuesday the opening of its new store in Plaza Fajardo.

The store is designed to cater to the growing demand of customers in the eastern area with a more spacious, modern venue and a new wider design, company officials said.

“T-Mobile is still committed to Puerto Rico and in this case our commitment to customers Fajardo and neighboring areas. We’re excited to open a new wider, comfortable store, that provides a more pleasant service,” said Wency Baerga, vice president of sales at T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

The Plaza Fajardo store injects economic activity by creating jobs and additional investment. The 2,530 square foot store features areas where customers can try the equipment, while receiving individualized services, executives said.