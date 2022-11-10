Nagnoi awards scholarships UPR Mayagüez engineering students

Nagnoi has been supporting UPR-Mayagüez students for 16 years.

Puerto Rican data intelligence and analysis technologies firm Nagnoi LLC awarded five scholarships to students and four economic contributions to student organizations of the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus (RUM) in the areas of Software and Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Information Systems.

More than 100 requests were received, the firm stated.

The following students were awarded scholarships: Natalia Roldán Pérez, Daniela Vélez Denizac, Keiven E. Soto Cabrera, Diego Luis Rivera Correa, and Sebastián Cruz Romero, all computer science and computer engineering students. The winners were also selected to participate in the Nagnoi internship program.

The benefited student organizations were: The IEEE Computer Society, ACM Women, CAHSI Student Association and ACM BA.

“Even though the loss of local young talent has increased in the post-pandemic era, for more than a decade and a half, in Nagnoi we have been working on this issue, which is so central to our economic development and quality of life,” said David Ruiz, senior manager of the firm with a presence in Puerto Rico, the United States and Latin America.

“We work to expand that vision of supporting the path of emerging talent from the private sector and for this reason, the RUM is an integral part of the Nagnoi family,” he said, adding that more than half of Nagnoi’s 100 employees are RUM graduates.

“This is the result of a relationship that has grown over the years and that can grow much more with the common mission of retaining our talent here,” said Ruiz.