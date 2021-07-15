Type to search

In-Brief

New Uber Eats GM announces upcoming expansion to Mayagüez

Contributor July 15, 2021
Share
The upcoming expansion will be the sixth that the app has carried out since it was launched in the San Juan metropolitan area in 2018.

Uber Eats’ new General Manager for the Uber Eats Andean and Caribbean region, Mauro González, announced that among his first commitments on the job are to “reactivate and grow” the island’s economy.

As part of the announcement of his appointment, González confirmed that Uber Eats will be available soon in town of Mayagüez. The upcoming expansion will be the sixth that the app has carried out since it was launched in the San Juan metropolitan area in 2018.

As recently as last month, the company confirmed that the app is available in Río Grande, in addition to the municipalities of San Juan, Carolina, Caguas, Canóvanas, Dorado, Ponce and Bayamón.

“Puerto Rico is one of the strategic markets for Uber Eats in Latin America, so we will continue to invest in the island,” González said.

“Proof of this is our recent expansion to Río Grande and in just months we will be reaching the west of the island. We’re sure that it is a great opportunity for reactivation, both for restaurants and businesses, as well as for delivery partners in these cities,” he said.

González is an industrial engineer who has worked in several technology companies and, after four years at Uber, was chosen as the head of this region. One of his priorities will be to consolidate the presence of Uber Eats on the island, promote the growth of the Eats Pass membership program, and “ensure that Puerto Ricans’ favorite restaurants and businesses are in the app.”

He also stressed that Uber Eats continually invests in Puerto Rico to support its economic and social development; the preference of users is notable given that it is the leader in the delivery app segment on the island.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Public Housing invests $46K to open 1st Educational Tech Center in the west
Kiara Visbal-González March 15, 2021
United Retailers Association opens satellite office in Mayagüez
Maria V. Arenas-Quintero March 11, 2021
New $6.8M Tryp by Wyndham Hotel breaks ground in Mayagüez
Contributor December 8, 2020
Entrepreneur opens 2nd Migas restaurant in Mayagüez
Contributor December 3, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Public Housing invests $46K to open 1st Educational Tech Center in the west
United Retailers Association opens satellite office in Mayagüez
New $6.8M Tryp by Wyndham Hotel breaks ground in Mayagüez
Entrepreneur opens 2nd Migas restaurant in Mayagüez
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.