New Uber Eats GM announces upcoming expansion to Mayagüez

Uber Eats’ new General Manager for the Uber Eats Andean and Caribbean region, Mauro González, announced that among his first commitments on the job are to “reactivate and grow” the island’s economy.

As part of the announcement of his appointment, González confirmed that Uber Eats will be available soon in town of Mayagüez. The upcoming expansion will be the sixth that the app has carried out since it was launched in the San Juan metropolitan area in 2018.

As recently as last month, the company confirmed that the app is available in Río Grande, in addition to the municipalities of San Juan, Carolina, Caguas, Canóvanas, Dorado, Ponce and Bayamón.

“Puerto Rico is one of the strategic markets for Uber Eats in Latin America, so we will continue to invest in the island,” González said.

“Proof of this is our recent expansion to Río Grande and in just months we will be reaching the west of the island. We’re sure that it is a great opportunity for reactivation, both for restaurants and businesses, as well as for delivery partners in these cities,” he said.

González is an industrial engineer who has worked in several technology companies and, after four years at Uber, was chosen as the head of this region. One of his priorities will be to consolidate the presence of Uber Eats on the island, promote the growth of the Eats Pass membership program, and “ensure that Puerto Ricans’ favorite restaurants and businesses are in the app.”

He also stressed that Uber Eats continually invests in Puerto Rico to support its economic and social development; the preference of users is notable given that it is the leader in the delivery app segment on the island.

