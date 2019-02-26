Nonprofits seek to give northeast P.R. residents business development opportunities

February 26, 2019 187

Citizens residing in the northeast area of ​​Puerto Rico who wish to develop a business idea will have the opportunity to participate in a business incubation program free of charge, as part of an initiative driven by several local nonprofits.

The program consists of three cycles — pre-incubation, incubation and certification — begins on Mar. 11 at 5 p.m., at the Juan Martín Multidisciplinary Center in Luquillo.

The initiative, which seeks to stimulate sustainable economic development and solidarity entrepreneurship in the area, is promoted by the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, the Juan Martin Multidisciplinary Cultural Center, the Pro Northeastern Corridor Coalition, the Puerto Rico Sierra Club and the Transdisciplinary Research-Social Action Institute, which is part of the of the School of Social Sciences of the University of Puerto Rico in Humacao.

With the financial support granted to the Foundation for Puerto Rico by the Center for Disaster Philanthrophy, the organizations came together to design and offer the business program that begins with a workshop focused on guiding the potential entrepreneur toward pre-incubation.

To participate, it is necessary that people from the northeast area who are interested in developing their business idea, register in the following link.

The business incubation opportunity will offer participants mentoring, advice and training, services that are not currently offered in the area and that usually have an average cost of between $800 to $1,500, program organizers said.

People who could benefit from this community microenterprise incubator must be residents of the northeast area of ​​the island (Luquillo, Fajardo, Río Grande, Ceiba and neighboring towns,) of medium and low economic resources, and have a business idea, but don’t know how to start or have already started something and don’t know how to take it to the next level, organizers concluded.