NSF allocates $4.2M grant for UPR, Ana G. Méndez research projects

The project focuses on a rapid transition to the use of renewable energy, such as solar, to help reduce climate change impacts on small tropical islands. (Credit: Vaclav Volrab | Dreamstime.com)

The grant supports collaborative research on nanomaterials for sustainable renewable energy at the Puerto Rican universities.

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) recently announced it has awarded $4.2 million in grant funding through its Partnerships for Research and Education in Materials (PREM) program to the University of Puerto Rico-Rio’s Río Piedras, Mayagüez and Humacao campuses, and the Universidad Ana G. Méndez’s Cupey and Gurabo campuses.

The funds will be used for the “Center for Interfacial Electrochemistry of Energy Materials: Nanomaterials for Sustainable Renewable Energy” project, which is focused on a rapid transition to the use of renewable energy, such as solar, to help reduce climate change impacts on small tropical islands.

“The partnership is among researchers studying nanomaterials for sustainable renewable energy at three campuses of the University of Puerto Rico … two campuses of the Universidad Ana G. Méndez … and the Center for High Energy X-ray Science (CHEXS), an NSF supported sub-facility at the Cornell High Energy Synchrotron Source (CHESS),” according to the initiative’s abstract.

“Nanomaterials have emerged as promising candidates for revolutionizing energy harvesting and storage, but critical knowledge gaps persist in understanding nanomaterial synthesis, stability, scalability, and long-term environmental impacts,” according to the abstract. “Addressing these challenges is crucial for harnessing the full potential of energy nanomaterials and ensuring their sustainable integration into future energy systems.”

The local partnership is part of a global $50 million the NSF is awarding to 15 collaborative research projects nationwide to expand participation and access to materials science-focused facilities, education, training and careers.

The goal of the local initiative is to engage undergraduate college students “engaged in energy materials research and leverage existing research and educational/outreach activities and programs at CHESS.”

The project is partially supported with co-funding from the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research and Sustainable Chemistry from the Office of Strategic Initiatives in the Directorate for Mathematical and Physical Sciences.