NUC University to offer virtual workshop to teachers of all disciplines

August 17, 2020

Given the new modality of distance learning in Puerto Rico due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to provide teachers with technology platform training to help them teach, NUC University announced a virtual workshop on Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.

Venus García, from Microsoft Puerto Rico, will offer the training that will focus on the use and opportunities of the Microsoft Teams platform, and the technology that it provides.

“We know how difficult it has been for many teachers to adapt to this new educational modality, that’s why we’ve created this free workshop that will help them complete all the objectives presented in their syllabi,” said NUC University Michael Bannett.

“At NUC University we’re committed to education in Puerto Rico and we believe that now more than ever, given the situation we’re experiencing, it’s important and essential to join forces to continue working for our island’s future,” he said.

Teachers interested in participating must access the institution’s social networks to find the link to sign up.