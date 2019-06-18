Nuestra Escuela Students create new space for agricultural production

June 18, 2019 49

Students of the alternative and personalized education organization, Nuestra Escuela in Caguas, over the weekend began an agricultural project at a farm in the mountain town of Orocovis.

A group of students and teachers that founded Nuestra Escuela and members of the Toro Negro community, started the sowing of some 5,000 sweet potato seeds, which they expect to reap in the next five months.

The organization plans to use this production space to create new jobs, encourage economic entrepreneurship among students and graduates, and to contribute to the island’s food autonomy initiative, participants said.

“It’s a very happy moment. We are doing today what we dreamed about for many years. Certainly on an island where 85% of food is imported, it is important to raise awareness that we should take the responsibility for food security in our hands,” said Ana Yris Guzmán-Torres, CEO of the alternative education school.

The organization inaugurated in February a space for harvesting, education and recreation which called it called the “Urban Agroecological Garden: Quality of Life,” project in Caguas.

Nuestra Escuela is a non-governmental alternative educational organization incorporated on Aug. 11, 2000 to provide services to 13 to 21 year-olds who have dropped out of school.