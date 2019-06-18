Ford Motorcraft announces competition for auto mechanics students

June 18, 2019 42

Ford Motorcraft, with the support of its authorized dealers, Alcalde Auto Parts and The Parts House, announced a competition for auto mechanics students, to continue contributing to the development and education of students in Puerto Rico’s automotive industry.

The “Motorcraft Challenge,” whose open call is June 17-20, consists of two stages, in which participants will have to use their acquired knowledge to write an essay on how to solve mechanical problems that will be presented to them.

The winners will be awarded gift certificates for Motorcraft parts: First place winner will receive a $500 certificate; second- and third-place winners will each receive $250 certificates, the automaker said.

“The ‘Motorcraft Challenge’ is an initiative that we carry out to contribute to the development and professional growth of students in the local automotive industry,” said Lorraine Urdaz, marketing manager of Ford for Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Central America.

“Through this competition, we’re promoting the students’ interest in putting into practice the knowledge they have acquired, and which is necessary for this trade, an essential service for mobility and transportation in today’s society,” she said.

To participate in this competition, students must be enrolled for at least eight months in the auto mechanics program at one of the five Automeca Technical College campuses, located in Bayamón, Aguadilla, Caguas, Fajardo and Ponce, as well as maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

The qualifiers will take place in August, with a grand finale scheduled for September, Ford executives said.

The jury for the grand finale will be composed of representatives from Ford Puerto Rico, The Parts House and Alcalde Auto Parts.