Oriental announces extension of service hours for banking transactions

Idalis Montalvo, director of Marketing and Public Relations.

Oriental Bank announced it has extended hours at its Live ATMs located in some of its branches, drive-through banks and kiosks.

“These extended hours give our customers additional time to complete their banking transactions, without having to worry about branch closing hours, or drop what they’re doing to visit a branch,” said Idalis Montalvo, the bank’s director of marketing and public relations.

“Also on Sundays, customers now have the alternative of carrying out transactions that they cannot complete through online banking to doing them live at the ATM,” she said.

Live tellers will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers can make deposits, withdrawals, payments on personal loans, cards, mortgages, car loans, utilities, and do transfers between accounts. They may also cash checks.

The Live ATMs combine the technology of an ATM, with the human element by having an Oriental teller available via real-time video.

The branches or kiosks that have live tellers are:

Canóvanas — Kiosk in shopping center

Cayey — Kiosk

Escorial, Carolina — drive-thru

Las Catalinas, Caguas — drive-thru

Mayagüez — drive-thru

Minillas, Bayamón — branch

Oriental Center (Golden Mile), San Juan — branch

Plaza las Américas, San Juan — branch

Plaza del Caribe, Ponce — branch

Plaza del Sol, Bayamón — Kiosk in shopping center and drive-up bank in branch

Río Hondo, Bayamón — Kiosk in shopping center

San Patricio, Guaynabo — drive-thru

Villa Blanca, Caguas — drive-thru

The bank also announced that the live agents on its website chatbot will also offer extended hours. The chatbot is a technology that allows the customer to have an automatic online conversation through software to receive service. The chatbot service is available 24/7.

Additionally, if customers require additional service and wish to communicate with a service agent, these will be available during extended hours Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“At Oriental, we look for alternatives to provide our customers with accessibility and convenience for their banking transactions. We’re the only bank to offer the service of a live teller and, in addition, with extended hours, and the only bank to offer service on Sundays,” Montalvo said.