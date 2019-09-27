P.R. Community Foundation launches campaign focusing on hope

September 27, 2019 64

Focusing on the work achieved two years after Hurricane María, the Puerto Rico Community Foundation launched the “Hope lives in our communities” institutional campaign that highlights nonprofit’s efforts to provide access to drinking water, renewable energy, housing, economic development and education, among other areas.

The campaign emphasizes that for 34 years, the island’s only community foundation and the first of its kind in the Caribbean, has been present, walking alongside communities to support the creation of participatory solutions, shorten the inequality gap and promote social justice.

Its intervention framework focuses on promoting and strengthening community capitals: human, social, physical, financial, cultural and ecological.

“Community capitals already exist in the communities, residents know what they are and how to strengthen them; what we do is walk with the communities to empower them so it’s the communities themselves that achieve their own social and economic transformations,” said Community Foundation President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats.

The campaign follows the publication of the nonprofit’s Transparency Report, two years since María to communicate the work it has done and the funding it has disbursed, said Mary Ann Gabino, senior vice president of the Community Foundation.

Since September 2017, the nonprofit has distributed $8.5 million to grassroots organizations and individuals and $1.3 million have been used for training and technical assistance, she said.