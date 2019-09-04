P.R. Convention Center reports ‘record’ results for Fiscal 2019

September 4, 2019 87

The Puerto Rico Convention Center, operated by AEG Facilities, said Fiscal 2019, which ended June 30, was the “most successful year in its 14-year history,” with an increase in total attendance of 26% year-over-year.

In all 644,000 visitors came through the Convention Center’s doors last year, representing the highest volume in comparison to the previous 13-year average, the venue’s executives said.

Fiscal 2019 also wrapped up with a 96% overall customer satisfaction rating and a 21% increase in total events — 417 events — in comparison to previous 13-year average.

“The Convention Center has also further established itself as the main space for all types of events, including conventions, sports and entertainment events, corporate events, galas and other events that generate a significant economic impact on the local economy,” executives said.

Since it opened its doors in 2005, the Convention Center has become a cornerstone of Puerto Rico’s offerings as a tourist and event destination, becoming an anchor of the Convention District in Miramar that has gradually continued to develop with new investments and related projects, and that soon will expand its offer with the opening of El Distrito complex, scheduled for early 2020.

“The commitment and hard work of our team along with our continued leadership and forward-looking approach to creating great experiences to our clients and guests is delivering these returns,” said Jorge Pérez, general manager of the Convention Center.

“When we consider the impact that each event generates in terms of number of visitors, hotel nights, use of services and products, and other added activities, the balance is a very significant impact for the local economy, and that should be a source of satisfaction for everyone in the industry,” he said.

AEG and the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority are currently investing $3.3 million for improvements to the venue’s infrastructure, aesthetic remodeling work and periodic renovations such as carpet replacement, the revamping of meeting spaces and the integration of art work are important elements that customers notice and appreciate, and ultimately contribute to the total experience at the venue, Pérez said.

“We operate a state-of-the-art facility in a first-class destination,” Pérez said. “Staying at the top of a global industry that constantly searches for new elements, more and better service and innovation, requires an extra passion that can only be credited to our excellent team, a group of committed employees who always go above and beyond.”

Noelia García, executive director-designate of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, said, “there’s no doubt that the Convention Center will continue to be the protagonist of our efforts to promote Puerto Rico as the best destination for events of all kinds, relying precisely on the potential economic impact this has for the island.”