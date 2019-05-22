P.R. dominates Airbnb ‘Top 10 Summer Trending Destinations’ list

May 22, 2019 69

The dog days of summer are soon approaching, and with them come the throngs of travelers in search of adventure, rest and relaxation in lands near and far.

This summer, Puerto Rico dominates Airbnb’s top-ten global trending destinations list, securing three spots, with Dorado, Vieques and Rio Grande each recording a more than 400% increase in Airbnb bookings compared to 2018.

Airbnb travelers are discovering new off-the-grid destinations to immerse themselves in the world around them, Airbnb said.

The El Yunque View Treehouse — the manifestation of every child’s wildest fantasy, but fit for even the most discerning adult — in Río Grande is nestled in the rainforest. Meanwhile, the second property on the list, situated atop Mount Carmelo is Wildlife Refuge and Ocean Views. A rustic home in Vieques with 360° views of Caribbean ocean and the rainforest. The third property, some 300 meters from the beach lies Aquaville, a modern respite in Dorado, complete with sweeping terraces, swimming pool, jacuzzi and a gazebo.

This increase in bookings outside of San Juan may prove Hurricane María’s recovery efforts have encouraged more island exploration, the company said.

Airbnb has contributed to the recovery efforts in several ways, including a partnership with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company to promote the island to the platform’s global community. The company is also exploring ways to further promote the island with the Puerto Rico DMO, Discover Puerto Rico.

“We are pleased to see this significant increase in bookings to the island, especially to destinations outside the major city centers,” said Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb campaign manager for public policy and communications in the Caribbean and Central America.

“Our platform helps to bring guests to areas that have not traditionally benefited from tourism and empowers thousands of Puerto Ricans through the economic gains the platform provides,” he said.

This summer, hosts in Puerto Rico are expected to welcome more than 64,000 guests between June 1 and Sept. 2. This represents guests who have already secured their booking, however with the start of summer weeks away, that number is expected to increase significantly, Airbnb officials said.

Through home-sharing, it’s expected nearly 73% of those guests will experience the nature of Puerto Rico in cities outside of San Juan, driving tourist dollars into more rural areas and reinvigorating local economies, it added.

Below are the top ten trending destinations Airbnb guests are heading to this summer based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year:

Valenciennes, France (704%) Changsha, China (695%) Matsudo, Japan (476%) Marigot, St. Martin (467%) Wuhan, China (454%) Dorado, Puerto Rico (449%) Vieques, Puerto Rico (425%) Río Grande, Puerto Rico (416%) Yeosu, South Korea (408%) Bragg Creek, Canada (382%)