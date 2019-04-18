P.R. Tourism Co. opens restored info centers in Vieques, Culebra

April 18, 2019 196

In time for the busy Holy Week and Spring break holidays, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. offered details about the reconstruction of its information centers in Vieques and Culebra, at a combined cost of $52,000.

Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos also announced planned activities

“for the enjoyment and benefit of both residents and visitors of the island municipalities.”

The information centers were battered by Hurricane María in 2017, so in addition to their reconstruction, the centers were refurbished to modernize their appearance, provide better service to travelers and make them more accessible and colorful.

The facilities “help to stimulate the local economic activity since they promote the attractions, lodgings, facilities and guided tours available to enjoy the destination,” Campos said.

The Vieques tourist info center, located on the first and second floors of the Antonio Rivera Rodríguez Airport, are being renovated in full. The first floor, where passengers arrive on the Island, houses the information counter and printed material with maps, attractive listings and recommendations on activities for visitors.

The renovation work on the Tourism Co.’s office, located on the second floor of the Vieques airport, have been completed.

Meanwhile, the information desk in Culebra, steps from the ferry terminal, was changed for a new one tempered to the new brand the agency is using to promote domestic tourism, “Voy Turisteando.”

As in Vieques, the office provides maps, lists of attractions and recommendations on activities, and features a video monitor about the destination.

The Tourism Co. is hosting activities in Vieques and Culebra through April 23, the agency official confirmed.