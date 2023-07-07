Pa.-based hospital to host recruitment fairs in Puerto Rico

Interested applicants should bring their resume, diploma or transcript of credits and photo identification to their interview.

The Behavioral Wellness Center at Girard Hospital, based in Philadelphia, will hold three job fairs in Puerto Rico to recruit professionals in nursing, psychology, counseling and social work looking for stateside job opportunities.

Wanda Nolasco, vice president of patient services, said that the job fairs will take place July 12 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in San Juan, July 14 at the Ponce Hilton and July 15 at the Mayagüez Resort & Casino, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nolasco, who is Puerto Rican and a nurse, noted that the job fairs will be held at three strategic locations in Puerto Rico, offering candidates a chance to interact directly with hospital representatives.

“Our hospital is one of the best drug, alcohol and mental health treatment centers in the United States, according to Newsweek in 2020-21. The center is recruiting professionals who want to relocate and serve a significant community of Puerto Ricans and Latin Americans who need the knowledge and commitment of professionals who want to make a difference in the lives of others,” she said.

“Currently, close to 70 Puerto Rican professionals are working with us, whose contribution has been of great benefit not only to the hospital but also to our patients and the Hispanic community residing in Philadelphia,” Nolasco said, adding that this is the second job fair the hospital has held in Puerto Rico.

The hospital will offer a $15,000 bonus during the recruitment process. In addition, recruits will receive competitive salaries, fringe benefits such as full health coverage, tuition reimbursement, supplemental insurance and other financial benefits.

Nolasco pointed out that, for nursing participants, the health center will offer financial assistance and training to help professionals from Puerto Rico pass the certification and licensing exam, known as the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN), which is required by law to practice nursing in the United States.

Also, for the nurse who decides to take the certification in the United States, the health center will cover the cost of the endorsement for the NCLEX-N or the temporary nursing license, while earning income working at the hospital.

Interested applicants should bring their resume, diploma or transcript of credits, and photo identification to their interview.