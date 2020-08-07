Passenger traffic at LMM airport drops 62.4% Y-O-Y in July

August 7, 2020 123

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport dropped 62.4% year-over-year in July, affected by “severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste confirmed.

In July, a total of 363,935 passengers arrived at the LMM, which is operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s local subsidiary, Aerostar Airport Holdings. That number is 62.4% less than the 968,319 reported for July 2019, according to the data released.

The most recent figure is split between 351,932 domestic travelers and 12,003 international passengers.

The LMM airport is the only facility that has been receiving air traffic during the pandemic, following the Federal Aviation Authority’s approval of a request from the government of Puerto Rico to restrict all arriving air traffic to that airport.

“On March 30, 2020, the governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes,” Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste confirmed.

As of July, some 2.9 million passengers have used the LMM, versus the 5.7 million reported for the same seven months in 2019, representing a 48.9% year-over-year drop.