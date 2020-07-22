PathStone Enterprise Center to help 150 local co.’s land gov’t contracts

July 22, 2020 89

Nonprofit organization PathStone Enterprise Center Inc. announced the official launch of its Technical Assistance Program for Government Procurement, through which 150 small businesses in Puerto Rico will be trained free of charge to compete for contracts with the federal and state governments directly or as subcontractors.

With a $3.8 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, local businesses will get training that will help them improve their chances of getting hired by the federal and state governments.

“The goals is to stimulate Puerto Rico’s economic growth by increasing the participation of local companies in to Disaster Relief programs implemented to mitigate the impact of Hurricanes Irma and María in Puerto Rico,” said Javier Zapata-Rodríguez, director of PathStone Enterprise Center.

“The EDA grant will allow us to make available to local businesses and individuals a comprehensive Technical Assistance program, free of charge, with all the tools and training our local companies need to guide them toward federal and state business opportunities,” Zapata-Rodríguez said.

The program is available to companies of any size and all types of industries, products or services, doing business on the island. Interested parties will be able to participate in a series of webinars that the nonprofit will offer.

The program will run for three years, which the nonprofit said provides enough time to create and develop enough local suppliers capable of competing in the government contracting market.