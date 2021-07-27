Pirtek USA opens 1st Puerto Rico franchise in San Juan

Pirtek team members are available 24/7 to provide on-site maintenance, repair, and replacement to hydraulic and industrial hoses, thanks to the company’s specially equipped mobile service vehicles.

Pirtek USA, a Florida-based on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose service provider, opened its newest location in Puerto Rico earlier this month, in San Juan.

It will focus on providing 24/7 on-site service to the area’s hydraulic and industrial based businesses.

The franchise is owned and operated by Wendelyn Cortés and José Zayas. The pair has experience working with waste management companies in construction, “which will aid them in providing services to the area,” Pirtek in a release.

Cortés and Zayas had the desire to start their own business and began researching during the pandemic on what type of enterprise would fit their backgrounds. Pirtek proved to be the right fit because of all the repairs still needed in Puerto Rico after Hurricane María’s destruction in 2017, the owners said.

“One important aspect that appealed to us was that Pirtek’s model is 24/7 and all inventory is in stock. This is important when you live on an island, as parts can be hard to get delivered,” said Zayas, co-owner of the Pirtek USA’s Puerto Rico franchise.

“We’re excited to provide these 24/7 on-site services to local industrial businesses and help Puerto Rico as we continue to rebuild,” he said.

Pirtek USA’s new location aims to implement complete professional hydraulic and industrial hose services in both retail and on-site service forms.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.