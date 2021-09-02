Type to search

Featured Government

Ponce gets $6.7M from FEMA to repair cultural facilities

Contributor September 2, 2021
La Guancha sits on more than 134,000 square meters on Ponce's waterfront. (Credit: Discover Puerto Rico).

The Enrique “Coco” Vicéns Recreational and Cultural Center, known as “La Guancha” in Ponce, received a $6.7 million allocation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), for permanent repairs, the agency announced.

In addition to being a meeting place, the iconic complex in the island’s second-largest town is key for its economy. During regular operations, the businesses located there generated some $6.2 million in revenue.

After the repairs are finalized, business opportunities are expected to duplicate, and this amount is projected to increase to $12 million, per municipal data, FEMA stated.

José G. Baquero, Puerto Rico’s Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator, said emblematic places like La Guancha are also important to Puerto Rico’s recovery.

“It’s a source of great satisfaction that, through these funding allocations, we’re able to help restore sites that promote entertainment, family involvement and tourism, which are vital to the island’s recovery process,” he said.

“This is a holistic development that goes beyond the reconstruction of buildings; it is the recovery of our social, family and cultural environment,” said Baquero.

Ponce Mayor Luis Irizarry-Pabón, said the municipal administration has a plan in place to address aspects to boost the town’s “damaged economy, including all the viable alternatives that allow for that surge in commercial and tourist activity at La Guancha.”

The mayor believes this facility serves as a platform for creative, gastronomical and cultural businesses, and has such variety in creative alternatives that makes this “one of the most important tourist centers in the Caribbean.”

“The La Guancha area is connected to Ponce’s vision of the future, that, with a port and an airport with potential for growth and expansion, represents a real opportunity for strength and change,” he said.

La Guancha sits on more than 134,000 square meters, where concrete columns and panels, lighting poles and boardwalk will be replaced.

Of the funds allocated, $1.2 million is for future damage mitigation efforts and includes work to increase erosion and storm surge protection. A total of 155 direct and 42 indirect jobs are expected to be generated once it is in optimal condition.

Southern Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis Alvarado-Cintrón said “this recreational and cultural complex is iconic of our city and one of the most visited by thousands of people daily, being one the engines of economic development in our southern region through the tourism program.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

COR3 leads sessions on how to maximize use of reconstruction funds
Contributor August 27, 2021
AAFAF opens RFQ for firms to develop insurance plan per FEMA requirements
Contributor August 24, 2021
FEMA OKs $90M in Community Disaster Loans for earthquake-affected towns
Contributor July 23, 2021
DTOP vows to rebuild Puerto Rico roads with $299M FEMA allocation
Contributor July 9, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

COR3 leads sessions on how to maximize use of reconstruction funds
AAFAF opens RFQ for firms to develop insurance plan per FEMA requirements
FEMA OKs $90M in Community Disaster Loans for earthquake-affected towns
DTOP vows to rebuild Puerto Rico roads with $299M FEMA allocation
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.