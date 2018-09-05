Señor Paleta’s gourmet popsicles sailing to the Dominican Republic 

September 5, 2018 293

Local business Señor Paleta announced a partnership with Ferries del Caribe to sell their gourmet popsicles on all trips between San Juan and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The agreement marks another milestone for Señor Paleta’s expansion plans, company officials said.

“Since we started with Señor Paleta, we set out to build a fun brand, highlighting tropical flavors inside and outside Puerto Rico,” said Ramón Ortiz, who founded Señor Paleta in 2014 with Jennifer Serrano.

“We’re thrilled that we have arrived to the Dominican Republic and we are part of the fun of those traveling with Ferries del Caribe,” said Ortiz, adding that as an introduction, there will be four flavors available — two gelato and two sorbet — on routes from San Juan on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and coming from Santo Domingo on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, Néstor González, president of Ferries del Caribe, said this alliance is part of the company’s intention to strengthen its ties with local companies in the process of adding onboard experiences for its guests.

“For us, it is very important that customers feel at ease and that their journey is fun-filled, so their experience is unique. To achieve this, we ensure that every offering is quality and what better way to do that than by including products from local businesses for the enjoyment of our guests,” González said

“In doing so, we support local goods and contribute in our way for local businesses continue to grow,” he said. “Puerto Rican businesses are a fundamental part in the development of the island and what better way than to unite for a better Puerto Rico.”

This month, Señor Paleta launched its new line of popsicles for dogs, called “Caninas by Señor Paleta.” The treats for their four-legged clients consists of four flavors: “Fruty” (strawberry, banana, honey), “Elvis” (peanut butter, banana), veggie (vegetable broth, carrots) and yogurt (peanut butter, honey and apple) .

Señor Paleta specializes in creating gelato, sorbet and yogurt popsicles in a wide variety of flavors made with fresh ingredients like fruit and nuts. The company has six locations: Old San Juan, Santurce, Condado, Bayamon, Carolina, and Ponce.