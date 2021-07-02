Porsche Center Puerto Rico becomes 1st satellite training center in Caribbean

To reach each level, technicians must participate in more than 100 courses and many hours of practice, rigorous tests and perform multiple diagnoses of Porsche models of any year, all of which they must solve in a limited time.

Porsche Center Puerto Rico announced it has become the first satellite training facility for automotive technicians in the Caribbean, which will enable it to offer courses to specialists not from the island, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The designation was made jointly by the German headquarters and its Miami regional office, Porsche Latin America. It is the second training center of the Stuttgart sports car manufacturer in Latin America and the Caribbean, following the designation of Porsche of Mexico in 2012.

“We have the largest workshop in Latin America, we have five automotive technicians who have the Silver level of the Porsche Certified Technician program and one Gold level, who is also a certified instructor by Porsche AG,” said Daniel Santiago, after-sales manager at Porsche Center Puerto Rico.

“Porsche is very rigorous when it comes to training and education, so from day one learning has become our priority,” he said.

The Porsche Certified Technician is the training program that the company offers globally to reinforce the skills and abilities of its technicians. It does this through individualized workshops led by local trainers, by personnel from Porsche Latin America and others directly by Porsche AG.

The training sessions on the island are offered in a workshop designed exclusively to maintain the Porsche Taycan, which has controlled temperature and special tools to meet the specific needs of the brand’s first electric vehicle.

The annual in-person trainings are complemented with material from the Porsche Academy website, where each technician has an individual training plan available for their benefit seven days a week.

