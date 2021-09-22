Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Ports Authority lands $45.3M grant for Aguadilla airport upgrades

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio September 22, 2021
The Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority received an additional $45.3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help complete the estimated $130 million, five-year construction of the new runway at the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla.

“This new grant joins the one announced in September 2020 for $24.2 million from the FAA, as well as the $30 million in state funds, to carry out this significant project for the Aguadilla airport and for the entire western region of the island,” said Ports Authority Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz.

With the new grant, 100% of the federal funds and state money, Ports already has about $100 million of the $130 million that the project is estimated to cost.

This federal grant consists of $10.7 million from entitlement funds, $30 million from FAA discretionary funds, and $4.5 million through the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program, which covers matching funds that Ports would otherwise have to cover.

Ports is also working on the Request for Qualifications or RFQ process, evaluating the seven groups of multinational companies, as News is my Business reported. The agency hopes to start awarding contracts by the end of 2021, and hiring in the first quarter of 2022, it explained.

Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yaponte@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

LMM airport gets $9.4M federal funding allocation to fix runway
Contributor June 15, 2021
Puerto Rico Ports Authority releases RFQ to build new Aguadilla airport runway
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 7, 2021
Ponce, Aguadilla regional airports pass FAA inspections
Contributor March 24, 2021
Puerto Rico airports get $8.5M Coronavirus Response grant from FAA
Contributor February 19, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

LMM airport gets $9.4M federal funding allocation to fix runway
Puerto Rico Ports Authority releases RFQ to build new Aguadilla airport runway
Ponce, Aguadilla regional airports pass FAA inspections
Puerto Rico airports get $8.5M Coronavirus Response grant from FAA
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.