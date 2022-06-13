Type to search

Pratt & Whitney hosting career fair June 15 at its Aguadilla campus

Contributor June 13, 2022
Pratt & Whitney in Aguadilla.

The aviation and aerospace component manufacturing company Pratt & Whitney is working to keep transforming the future of flight— designing, building, and servicing engines unlike any the world has ever seen.

To that end, it is hosting a career fair June 15from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Aguadilla campus.

The company is offering on-site, hybrid, or remote work opportunities, and it is hiring for a variety of positions at all levels, in areas such as engineering, drafting and product definition, computer and data science, and business process.

To register for the career fair, click here.

