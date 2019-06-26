PRMA recognizes Bayer Crop Science with safety awards

June 26, 2019 167

The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association recently recognized Bayer Crop Science for its commitment to and achievement in safety at the Safety and Occupational Health Summit.

The PRMA bestowed on Bayer two awards: The Safety Achievement Award and The Safety Best Practice/Continuous Improvement Award.

The Safety Achievement Award “is granted to those companies with recordable injury and illness frequency rate from 75% to 89% below the average national frequency rate its specific type of industrial operation.”

The Safety Best Practice/Continuous Improvement Award, PRMA’s highest award in environmental, occupational health and safety, is based on the votes of judges across the industry, as well as nationwide suppliers. This award went to Bayer for its electronic safety inspections and Permit/Certifications e-calendar tool, OSIRIS, Bayer said.

“At Bayer, the safety and wellbeing of all our employees is our top priority. We are grateful and proud that organizations such as the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association continue to recognize our commitment to have a safe working environment,” said Eric Torres, site enablement lead of the Bayer Crop Science site in Puerto Rico.

Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico has received numerous awards from the PRMA for its safety practices and programs over the years

The agricultural research and development site has received such honors as the 2009 and 2018 Meritorious Improvement Award; 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2018 Distinguished Safety Performance Award; 2017 Safety Idol Award; 2016 President’s Award; 2010 Innovation in Safety Participation Certificate; 2010 and 2013 Excellence in Safety Award; and the 2011 and 2015 Safety Achievement Award.