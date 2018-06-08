Gov’t promotes Florida/P.R. business partnerships

As part of the results of the recent commercial mission to Orlando, an alliance will be signed with business organizations in Puerto Rico and Florida, Puerto Rico Trade and Export Executive Director Ricardo Llerandi announced.

This will be part of the agenda of the “Expand Your Business to Florida” event slated to take place June 19.

“The goal of this alliance is to support local companies find business opportunities in the Florida market, and thus promote the establishment of companies from that state in Puerto Rico,” Llerandi said.

“This way, both jurisdictions will benefit, strengthening business relationships and economic development,” he said.

The organizations participating in the partnership are: the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, the United Retailers Association, the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando and Dynamic CDC. The service applications filed by entrepreneurs will be channeled through Puerto Rico Trade and the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration.

This initiative represents opportunities for local and Florida entrepreneurs because, on the one hand, it will allow access to the different services available through these organizations that are part of this alliance to enter and expand in both markets. This first event aims to present the different services and opportunities available through the organizations.

“This is the ideal time to enhance multi-sector representation of Puerto Rico native businesses through Puerto Rican and Hispanic entrepreneurs of the state of Florida,” said Chamber of Commerce President Alicia Lamboy-Mombille.

“The business union that will be achieved through this agreement has the commitment of government agencies and multiple entities to open the doors to the expansion and export of our companies’ products or services, helping them to reach their next business level,” she said.