FEMA: More than $870M provided to PR hurricane survivors

More than $870 million in federal funds has been provided to Puerto Rico survivors of Hurricanes Irma and María, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

This includes money paid out in FEMA grants, U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans and National Flood Insurance Policy claims.

“These funds help make it possible to begin rebuilding homes and restoring communities,” the agency said.

Following is an update of the recovery efforts 90 days after María’s Sept. 20 landfall: