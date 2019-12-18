Public Housing Administration inaugurates Technology Education Centers

December 18, 2019 105

With an investment of $ 52,600, Public Housing Administrator William Rodríguez announced the inauguration of two Technology Education Centers in the El Coral and Loma Alta public housing projects in Carolina.

The investment is covered with funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is part of the plan established by the Public Housing Administration to provide better tools and services to public housing residents through the use of technological equipment.

“These centers are a key tool for the development of our children, adults and older adults who always, from our public housing projects, look for alternatives to improve,” Rodríguez said.

The center at the El Coral complex has eight computers, two printers, a TV set, a DVD player, nine tables, 11 chairs, a desk and an executive chair.

Meanwhile, the Loma Alta center is equipped with six computers, two printers, an air conditioning console, a television, a Blu-Ray DVD player, six chairs, six computer tables, a desk and an executive chair for the librarian.

So far, similar centers have been inaugurated at the following housing projects: Hacienda San Andrés in San Sebastián, San Fernando in Toa Alta, Luis Lloréns Torres in San Juan, Jardines de Oriente in Humacao, and Extensión Sábalos Gardens in Mayagüez.

“During this first phase of the project, we have proposed to establish 50 centers with a total investment of $1.1 million to continue to expand the opportunities for our residents so that with the help of expert staff they interact with the latest technology equipment,” Rodríguez said.

In these spaces, users have the opportunity to receive the following services: tutorials and training for children and youth; virtual educational rooms; curricula focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math for children and young people; specialized training for work and economic development or training and programmatic training aimed at violence and drug prevention.