Public Housing unveils $11.8M community internet project

Alejandro Salgado-Colón.

The Public Housing Administration announced the start of an $11.8 million community internet project that will offer free high-speed wi-fi access in all public housing complexes in Puerto Rico.

The project will be carried out in phases and is projected to conclude next year when the more than 300 residential complexes on the island have this service, Public Housing Administrator Alejandro Salgado-Colón said.

“Internet service certainly has become a pressing need for residents and even greater so that children and young people can continue with their studies and school responsibilities,” he said.

The announcement was made at the Antonio Marques Arbona residential complex in Arecibo, where the service is already being offered. The first public housing complexes to launch will be along Puerto Rico’s northern area, which includes the municipalities of Aguada, Aguadilla, Arecibo, Isabela, Lares, Moca, Quebradillas, Rincón and San Sebastián.

“One of the priorities that we have in the Housing Department and that extends to the Public Housing Administration is to provide the necessary tools and better access to developments for our citizens,” said Housing Secretary William Rodríguez-Rodríguez.

“With this great project we seek that all residential areas have internet service in communal areas for the benefit of residents,” he said.

This effort joins the initiative to establish a Technological Educational Center in each residential area of ​​Puerto Rico, a space that offers a computer, a printer and other services for students and adults.

The southern region will begin to offer the service next week, impacting municipalities such as Ponce, Adjuntas, Jayuya, Peñuelas, and more.

During the next few weeks, the rest of the managing agents will be deploying the internet service in their respective developments.