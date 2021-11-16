Puerto Rican reggaetón artist Daddy Yankee lists Luquillo home on Airbnb

The mountain hideaway offers a chance to reconnect with nature and explore nearby beaches and rainforests, including El Yunque. (Credit: Raquel Pérez-Puig)

Puerto Rico-born reggeatón pioneer and multiple award-winner Daddy Yankee — who has built a worldwide community of followers — is inviting his fans to see his home that inspired his success, and where he’s simply known as Ramón Ayala.

This fall, while he’s on the road, Daddy Yankee is becoming an Airbnb host and inviting a few guests to stay in his personal home in Luquillo. The mountain retreat is where he goes “to get away from it all and ground himself in family and the beauty of his island’s history and traditions,” Airbnb stated.

“A love for music and for Puerto Rico runs in my blood,” said Daddy Yankee. “By hosting these stays, I want to share ‘la cultura de mi gente,’ our pride and our flavor, and show how easy it can be to invite others into your world, with ‘el calor’ that completes it.”

Daddy Yankee is opening his Puerto Rico home for three individual one-night stays for up to two guests, on Dec. 13, 15, and 17 for $85 a night — to mark his more than 85 chart-topping singles.

This stay may be booked starting Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. at airbnb.com/daddyyankee.

The artist will virtually greet guests upon arrival, and during their stay, guests will get to experience the things that he loves about his home in Luquillo, including the décor, access to his private memorabilia, outdoor pool, and other entertainment amenities.

Guests wishing to book should note that the stay’s rules are in strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. Daddy Yankee is the latest celebrity to become an Airbnb host, following last month’s announcement by “Sex and the City” Actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who is offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime stay at Carrie’s apartment.