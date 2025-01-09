Puerto Rico-based LionGrove buys Adero Scottsdale Resort in Arizona

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Adero Scottsdale Resort is a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection.

The Dark Sky Zone resort is LionGrove’s first U.S. hotel purchase.

Puerto Rican hospitality investment firm LionGrove announced the purchase of Adero Scottsdale Resort, Autograph Collection, a resort nestled in the heart of the Sonoran Desert.

“This acquisition represents LionGrove’s first hotel property in Arizona, marking an exciting milestone in our journey of growth and innovation,” said Andro Nodarse-León, CEO of LionGrove.

“It underscores our commitment to strategically expanding into high-growth markets while delivering exceptional experiences that resonate with today’s discerning travelers,” he said.

Adero Scottsdale Resort becomes the newest addition to LionGrove’s portfolio, joining the Wyndham Grand Río Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort, Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Boutique Resort, and Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. However, LionGrove officials revealed that the resort, which opened in October 2020 following a $100 million investment, features 177 rooms, including 16 “oversized” suites and 32 “casita-style” rooms with fireplaces.

With views of Arizona’s Four Peaks and McDowell Mountain Range, the resort is Scottsdale’s only Dark Sky Zone resort, “offering a guest experience deeply rooted in the beauty of the surrounding Sonoran Desert,” hotel executives said.

“The acquisition of Adero Scottsdale marks an exciting milestone in LionGrove’s dedication to building a portfolio of distinctive hospitality properties that create memorable and enriching guest experiences,” said Chris Sariego, chief operating officer of LionGrove.

“Adero Scottsdale stands out as a property that effortlessly combines modern luxury, thoughtful design and a deep connection to the breathtaking desert landscape. We’re excited to add such a unique and forward-thinking resort to our growing portfolio,” he said.

Adero Scottsdale Resort is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection, which includes more than 320 hotels worldwide that are “independent, one-of-a-kind, and champion values of vision, design and craft,” he added.

The resort offers an array of amenities, including two heated pools, a sundeck, and a 5,000-square-foot wellness studio with daily yoga, stretch and Pilates classes.

Additional features include a boutique spa with treatments using desert minerals, more than 16,800 square feet of event spaces, and the signature Cielo restaurant featuring regional cocktails and locally sourced cuisine.

The property offers guided experiences such as hiking, mountain biking and evening stargazing tours, while maintaining a commitment to sustainability through initiatives like bulk bath amenities and filtered hydration stations.